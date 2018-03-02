Gold Coast drug overdose students expelled

The seven boys who overdosed on a Russian designer drug at a Gold Coast high school last week have all been expelled.

The St Stephen's College grade 10 students were hospitalised in varying stages of distress last Wednesday after taking Phenibut, with the last of them released on Sunday.

Principal Jamie Dorrington confirmed their expulsion in a statement on Friday, having spoken with them and their parents since returning to full health.

"I ask that the College community accept that these boys made a mistake, which they themselves accept, and we, as a supportive community, need not embarrass them further," he wrote.

Toxicology results following investigations into the overdose, which left four of the boys in a critical condition in hospital, confirmed the use of the drug used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

Police believed the students from the Upper Coomera school had ingested dangerous amounts of the drug over several hours before an ambulance was called when they became giddy and nauseous.

Detectives, who were concerned about copy-cat behaviour after the incident, are also investigating whether the drug was purchased online.

The incident led University of Queensland drugs expert Jake Najman to call on the government to develop more intensive, long-term drug education for students.