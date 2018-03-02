Qld LNP confused over ECQ donor list call

Queensland's Liberal National Party says it's confused by calls from the state's Electoral Commission to release details of $100,000 worth of donations to the party, claiming it's already done so.

The ECQ took the LNP to court over whether donations made to federal Queensland politicians should fall under the $1000 state donation disclosure threshold, or the $13,500 federal one.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday the state threshold applies, meaning around $100,000 worth of donations needed to be disclosed.

Following the decision Acting Queensland Electoral Commissioner Dermot Tiernan said the ECQ would now seek to get the LNP to reveal a list of donors making up the $100,000.

"We are trying to be collegiate but we're also trying to not disguise our impatience," Mr Tiernan told ABC Radio.

"The highest court in the state has come out and said we're in the right here, so we want this to happen straight away."

But Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander on Friday said the LNP released the donor list last year, and the ECQ signed off on the disclosure.

"The LNP received correspondence late last year from the commissioner at the time saying that he was satisfied with the disclosures which have been made to date, so the comments made last night are a little confusing," Ms Mander told reporters."

"There is no reluctance on the part of the LNP to disclose these donations."

Mr Mander said there was some issues relating to tracking down details of some of the donors, but every effort was being made to comply with the court's ruling.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the LNP had to stop dragging its feet and make the full details public.

"The Labor Party reveals its donations, the Katter Party reveals its donations and the LNP should be no different," she said.