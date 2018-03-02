Qld cops bust Gold Coast cocaine syndicate

A large amount of cocaine has been seized and three people charged in a four-month investigation into drug trafficking on the Gold Coast.

In October detectives began looking into an alleged syndicate of cocaine dealers and on Friday several addresses across the Gold Coast were raided.

Throughout the investigation a large quantity of cocaine was seized along with thousands of dollars in cash and other drugs, police said, but they were unable to specify how much.

Charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs as part of a criminal organisation, have been laid against three people.

No further information was available.