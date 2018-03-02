Teens ram police van in far north Qld

A 13-year-old is among four teenage boys who have been charged with stealing a car and ramming a police van in far north Queensland.

It's alleged the car was stolen on Thursday night before the crash at about 3am on Friday on Sheridan Street in Cairns.

It's understood the alleged offenders deliberately crashed into the parked car, before running from the scene.

Police caught four of the boys, with one still missing.

Two 15-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and other various charges.