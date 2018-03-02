News

Amber alert issued for missing baby

AAP /

An emergency amber alert has been issued for a seven-month-old boy missing from Brisbane, who may be at significant risk of harm.

Queensland Police are seeking Michael Eugene after he went missing with his seven-month-old son.

The infant was last seen with his father Michael Eugene, 35, at midday on Thursday in the Mango Hill area.

The 35-year-old was expected to drop his son back to his Murrumba Downs home on Wednesday but did not arrive.

Police hold concerns because the father's behaviour is out of character.

Mr Eugene is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.

He is believed to be travelling in a gold coloured Holden Commodore with South Australian registration plates CLUBBER.

