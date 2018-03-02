Qld premier backs renewables over Adani

Queensland's premier has talked up gas and renewable energy projects over Adani's proposed coal mine.

On her first day back from a two-week trade mission to the United States, Annastacia Palaszczuk deflected questions about the Carmichael mega-mine, instead spruiking her government's 50 per cent renewable energy target.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had not yet spoken to federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten over his doubts about the mine's ability to get finance and whether a federal Labor government would support it.