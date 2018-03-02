News

Teenage girl critical after Wide Bay crash

AAP /

A teenage girl has been flown to Brisbane with a significant head injury following a horror crash in Queensland's Wide Bay region.

The teen was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital after a car and truck collided at Dunmora, west of Maryborough, on Friday morning.

A man in his 60s was flown in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and a woman in her 60s was taken by ambulance to Hervey Bay Hospital with serious neck and spinal injuries.

The truck driver was uninjured.

