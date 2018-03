The murder charge against a man accused of stabbing his two-month-old granddaughter Qianqian "Queenie" Xu to death in 2016 has been dropped.

The matter of Yonghou Cao, 54, was heard briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, where a single count of murder and two of attempted murder - against his wife and daughter, Queenie's mother Yuanyuan Cao - were discontinued.

It is understood the man's mental health may have played a role in the decision.