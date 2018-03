Queensland police say they believe they know who killed Cooktown mum Donna Steele, but still need more information.

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen on Friday said the person responsible for murdering the mother-of-two was not from Cooktown and could have come from Cairns.

It is the first new piece of information since Police Minister Mark Ryan issued a $250,000 reward and indemnity for those not directly involved with her death on February 23.