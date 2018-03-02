News

Queensland bus crashes send 13 to hospital

AAP /

More than a dozen people were taken to hospital following two early morning bus crashes across Queensland.

A Greyhound bus and truck collided just before 2am on Friday at Ogmore, north of Rockhampton.

Ten people were taken to hospital as a precaution, with the six women and four men suffering only minor or no injuries.

A bus and car also crashed at the intersection of Ada Bell Way and the Gold Coast Highway at Southport at about 4am.

A man whose leg was injured in the collision was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition.

Another man and woman, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

