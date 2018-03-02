Qld Rail admits train tour stuff-up

Queensland Rail sent an old train to meet vision-impaired people invited to learn about the state's new fleet of commuter trains.

Rail chief Nick Easy says it was a stuff-up but Wednesday's tour is being rearranged.

"It certainly was a shame ... that we weren't able to deliver what they expected," he told ABC radio on Friday, blaming a communication breakdown for the mistake.

Delegates from groups that represent vision-impaired people, and migrant students from a Brisbane high school, were invited to Roma Street station on Wednesday.

They were expecting a tour of a new-model train as part of Queensland Rail's safety orientation program but an old one arrived instead.

"Unfortunately ... we had a communication breakdown," Mr Easy said.

"I do appreciate ... it isn't a good look and we'll rectify it. If I had a preference we would have been able to do that the first time."

Queensland's New Generation Rollingstock trains have been plagued by problems, and have been put into service despite failing to meet disability access standards.

There have also been problems with braking and visibility from driver cabins.

Only eight of them will be in service for April's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, despite a report that said at least 18 were needed.

At one stage the Labor government halted delivery of the trains.

Labor blames the former LNP government for the problems, saying it did the deal with Canadian-owned Bombardier to manufacture "half-price" trains in India.