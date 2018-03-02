Qld Rail defends Games bonus payments

Queensland Rail has defended bonus payments to drivers who show up for work during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Drivers and guards will get one-off payments of $1250 to make sure they're on the job, with 600,000 extra visitors to the Gold Coast and 6 million extra trips on the train network expected during the games.

"It's a small price to pay for assurance and confident around service delivery," Queensland Rail chief executive Nick Easy has told ABC radio.

Bonus penalty rates are also being offered to staff who work on their rostered days off.

"I think this is prudent, I think it's responsible and it is about delivering good services during what's going to be a ... major event and very significant demands on our workforce."

Mr Easy wouldn't say how much extra Queensland Rail had budgeted to cope with additional services during the games, which includes trebling services on the Gold Coast.