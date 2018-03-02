North Qld deluge to ease on Friday

Rain-hit residents in north Queensland are being warned the situation is not yet over, despite the weather system that's been dumping water on the region easing and heading west.

In the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, the community of Bluewater, northwest of Townsville, had seen 395mm of rain while Townsville saw 150mm.

The regional capital could see isolated falls of up to 250mm across Thursday night and into Friday.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford was warning residents not to be complacent.

"For those people in and around Townsville this emergency is by no means over," he told reporters in Cairns on Thursday.

Mr Crawford is due to tour Townsville on Friday and meet with emergency crews and disaster co-ordinators.

Meanwhile, the city is looking on the upside of the deluge, with the Ross River Dam jumping from 55 per cent capacity to 70 per cent.

Townsville has been under level 3 water restrictions. The dam, which services the city, previously hit just 15 per cent and water had to be pumped from the neighbouring Burdekin river system at great expense.

Townsville City Council isn't planning on easing restrictions just yet. Mayor Jenny Hill says they'll look at the situation in a week or two.