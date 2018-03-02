Qld masseur to be sentenced for rape

A Queensland masseur who raped and sexually assaulted his female clients will be sentenced on Friday.

Charles William Davidson was found to have violated the women during appointments, while he was working at chiropractic and other massage businesses across the southeast of the state.

A Brisbane District Court jury on Thursday convicted him of 18 counts of sexual assault and one of rape.

But it was then discharged after it failed to reach a verdict on two other rape charges.

Davidson was remanded in custody on Thursday night ahead of his sentencing.