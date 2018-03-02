Accused Qld road rage duo to face court

Gold Coast road rage victim Brock Prime remains in a serious condition with a life-threatening brain injury as two of three men charged over the incident reappear in court on Friday.

The 29-year-old tradie is understood to have suffered a fractured scull and a broken leg in the assault, which occurred on the M1 motorway, near Yatala, on Saturday night.

He was allegedly attacked by a group of up to 13 men, with either a tyre iron or a crowbar.

They were travelling in a white van which had engaged in a "cat and mouse" style chase along the motorway with Mr Prime.

Doctors have informed Mr Prime's family that his brain had been infected by dirt that had got into his head wound.

Gold Coast University Hospital staff told AAP on Thursday he remained in a serious condition.

Ryan Hallifax, charged with grievous bodily harm over the incident, had his application for bail adjourned on Tuesday, given Mr Prime's chances of recovery were still unknown.

Brain scan results are set to be revealed at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday to determine the extent of his injuries.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Karen Friedrichs told the court on Tuesday charges may be upgraded if it's determined Mr Prime won't recover.

Co-accused Jordan Baklas, 27, also had his matter adjourned until Friday and will wait on the scan results before deciding whether to apply for bail.

A third man charged over the offence, Jonathan Lawrence, 26, has been remanded in custody with his matter adjourned until May 2.

