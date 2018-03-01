Qld masseur convicted of rape and assault

A Queensland masseur has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping female clients.

Charles William Davidson was convicted of 18 counts of sexual assault and one of rape in the Brisbane District Court on Thursday.

The jury was then discharged after it failed to reach a verdict on another two rape charges.

Davidson was found to have violated female clients during appointments, while he was working at chiropractic and other massage businesses across southeast Queensland.

Davidson, who had been on bail, was remanded in custody following the verdict and will be sentenced on Friday.