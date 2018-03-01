News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Surge in numbers of kids being homeschooled due to bullying
The heartbreaking reason homeschooling numbers have surged

E. Coli found at Qld worksite: CFMEU

AAP /

The construction union claims the dangerous E. coli bacteria has been found on a trouble-plagued Queensland road project.

CFMEU Divisional Branch Assistant Secretary, Jade Ingham, said tests confirmed the presence of the bacteria on the Toowoomba Second Rage Crossing project after a number of workers fell sick.

"For workers to be subjected to such third world conditions is a disgrace," he said in a statement.

He put the blame for the problem at the feet of the Spanish companies behind the project, Ferrovial and Acciona, but also called on Transport Minister Mark Bailey to intervene to protect workers.

The Queensland government last week called an independent auditor in to inspect the project following 17 heavy vehicle rollovers at the site in 18 months.

Back To Top
feedback