E. Coli found at Qld worksite: CFMEU

The construction union claims the dangerous E. coli bacteria has been found on a trouble-plagued Queensland road project.

CFMEU Divisional Branch Assistant Secretary, Jade Ingham, said tests confirmed the presence of the bacteria on the Toowoomba Second Rage Crossing project after a number of workers fell sick.

"For workers to be subjected to such third world conditions is a disgrace," he said in a statement.

He put the blame for the problem at the feet of the Spanish companies behind the project, Ferrovial and Acciona, but also called on Transport Minister Mark Bailey to intervene to protect workers.

The Queensland government last week called an independent auditor in to inspect the project following 17 heavy vehicle rollovers at the site in 18 months.