Early arrest may have stopped man's death

The family of a morbidly obese man with mental health issues have questioned if his death during an arrest at the Gold Coast could have been avoided.

Pasquale Rosario Giorgio struggled with officers for three minutes and was frothing from the nose after being restrained at Victoria Park in Broadbeach, where he died in April 2016, Brisbane Coroners Court heard on Thursday.

Police had spoken to him the day before, when he was causing a disturbance at a fast food outlet, and Mr Giorgio's family are concerned this was a missed opportunity to take him into custody and arrange treatment for well-known mental health issues, Deputy State Coroner John Lock was told.