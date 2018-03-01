Qld woman charged over 98-year-old's death

A Brisbane woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a car crash that killed a 98-year-old.

Jayde Crosby, 29, was allegedly driving a red Holden sedan on Seventeen Mile Rocks Rd at Jindalee in July 2017, when it veered into oncoming traffic.

The car crashed into a Nissan Murano, of which the elderly woman was a passenger.

She was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Crosby's matter appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court for the first time on Thursday, after she was charged by police in January.

She is facing a single count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Her matter is expected to return to court on March 26