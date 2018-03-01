News

Facts and figures for 2018 Comm Games

Ed Jackson
AAP /

KEY FACTS AND FIGURES FOR THE GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES

* 70 competing nations and territories will take part

* It's the 5th time Australia has staged the Commonwealth Games

* 18 sports, including 7 para-sports, will offer 275 gold medals.

* 6600 athletes and team officials will travel to the Gold Coast

* 3500 accredited and non-accredited media will cover the Games

* The Games are estimated to have a $2 billion economic impact on the Gold Coast and Queensland

* $320 million has been invested in sport and community infrastructure

* Four sources of funding to deliver the Games. Qld Govt - $1.507b, Fed Govt - $156m, Gold Coast City Council - $115m, commercial income from sponsorship, ticket sales, licensing and merchandising - $240m

* Games expected to generate 30,000 full-time equivalent jobs across various sectors

* Over one million spectators to watch the Games across 18 venues located on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville

* 350 cameras set to broadcast 1100 hours of live sport

* 15,000 volunteers selected from 47,000 applications

* Security will be a combined operation between 4500 private security guards, 2000 Australian Defence Force personnel and 3500 Queensland police staff.

* The Games are estimated to attract 672,000 visitors including 50,000 from overseas.

* Over one million tickets have been sold with approximately 165,000 left for sale.

(Source: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation, Gold Coast Tourism)

