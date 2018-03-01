Heavy rain closes highway near Townsville

Rain has swamped Townsville and surrounds, closing the Bruce Highway south of the north Queensland city.

In the space of six hours, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 202mm of rain in Bluewater, northwest of Townsville, and warned of potential falls up to 350mm over 24 hours in the region.

Flash flooding caused the Bruce Highway south of Townsville to be closed on Thursday morning, police say.

The bureau issued a severe weather warning on Thursday for heavy rainfall and storm activity, which may cause flash flooding.

The areas affected include Charters Towers, Townsville, Palm Island, Ayr, Ingham, Cardwell and surrounds.

Numerous flood watch warnings have been issued by the bureau, with a major warning for the Haughton River Catchment near Giru.

Extra water rescue crews have been deployed to the region, with the teams responding to a car stuck in Townsville floodwaters overnight.

No one was inside the vehicle.

"Stop, think, and don't drive through flooded water," Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said in a statement.

"Driving through flooded water puts you, your passengers and the people who need to rescue you at risk."

It's expected the wet weather will move west in the coming days.