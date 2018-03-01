No tolerance for speed demons on Qld's M1

Drivers are being forced to slow down by 10km/h on Queensland's M1 or face fines.

Officials have warned there will be no leniency for drivers caught out once the 110km/h speed limit is dropped to 100km/h and the 100km/h dropped to 90km/h on Thursday.

The reduced speeds are an attempt to stop crashes and traffic jams during the Commonwealth Games, but Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has cast doubt on the measure's success.

"It's a joke," she said. "When people are sitting in gridlock, they're looking at those signs and wondering how they could go any faster."

More speed cameras will be added along the road to catch out disobedient drivers.

The speed limits will revert back to normal after the Games finish.