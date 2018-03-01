Remains could belong to missing Qld mum

Forensic experts are testing remains they believe belong to a young Queensland mother who vanished almost eight years ago.

Leeann Lapham was last seen with her three-week-old son at a motel in Cowley Beach, south of Cairns, in April 2010.

The infant was later found safe but the 30-year-old was never seen again.

Authorities discovered the remains in bushland on Wednesday, one day after Ms Lapham's former partner pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

Graeme Evans revealed to police where he had dumped the body under a deal to downgrade his murder charge, Detective Inspector Geoff Marsh said.

Det Insp Marsh was unable to say how Ms Lapham died, but promised it would come out when Evans was sentenced later this year.