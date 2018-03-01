Court to decide party donations threshold

A decision in a Queensland court could change the way donations to political parties are revealed across the country.

The Liberal National Party will on Thursday be told whether it must declare donations of $1000 or more, as is required under state law, or only those above the $13,500 commonwealth threshold.

Justice David Jackson's ruling in the Brisbane Supreme Court could be a landmark decision, with the way parties disclose money and gifts not previously tested in court.

Lawyers for the LNP last week argued they could differentiate between contributions to state and federal election campaigns, but the Electoral Commission of Queensland says drawing such a distinction was "fraught".

Laws were changed to raise Queensland's threshold to that of the commonwealth under former LNP premier Campbell Newman, but were changed back by Annastacia Palaszczuk's Labor government last year.