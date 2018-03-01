Qld murder accused's defence bid in court

A man accused of murdering his wealthy uncle almost two decades ago is set to find out if his defence will be publicly funded.

Robert James Wagner was on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court last week over allegations he killed Gerhard Wagner, who disappeared on January 7, 1999.

But the trial was brought to a halt and the jury discharged after he sacked his legal team.

They had been provided by Legal Aid Queensland, who sought a week-long adjournment to review Wagner's case.

Lawyers for Legal Aid will return to the court on Thursday morning, where it is expected they will say if they are able to fund his new defence team.

During the aborted trial, the jury was told Gerhard Wagner was last seen by one of his closest friends riding a motorbike away from a workshop where they had spent the afternoon.

That night, the 61-year-old failed to show up to a date arranged with his long-term partner, the court heard.