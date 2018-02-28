Cache of stolen rifles found in Queensland

Three people have been charged with breaking into a locked safe on a southern Queensland rural property and stealing a collection of guns.

The trio took nine rifles during the burglary of the St George home in late January and also stole diesel from a neighbouring property, police said.

On Monday, detectives charged a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a woman, 20, with burglary, stealing firearms and possessing or acquiring restricted items.

Rural organised crime squad Detective Inspector Mick Dowie said the guns could have been sold to criminals.

"We urge farmers to be extremely vigilant in their security of their weapons, report any suspicious activity such as trespassing on rural properties and to watch out for their neighbours properties," he said.

Under an ongoing police operation 869 illegal weapons have been seized across Queensland throughout February.