Verbal stoush over remote housing funding

Acting Queensland Premier Jackie Trad and federal government MP Warren Entsch are engaged in a slanging match over remote indigenous housing funding.

The funding agreement between Queensland and the Commonwealth for the National Partnership on Remote Housing is due to expire on June 30.

Ms Trad highlighted the issue in Cairns on Wednesday and called on the federal government to extend the funding.

But Mr Entsch labelled the state Labor government's concerns over the funding "bull****".

The Leichhardt MP claimed that millions of dollars earmarked for indigenous housing had been spent in southeast Queensland.

"If Jackie Trad is not willing to negotiate in good faith then the federal government will quarantine the money and deal directly with councils," Mr Entsch said in a statement.

"In fact, I will be urging federal minister Nigel Scullion to take this action so the money is actually spent in regional and remote communities."

Ms Trad said that claim was "100 per cent rubbish" and showed the Cairns-based Liberal MP didn't understand how the funding arrangements work.

"We don't get a blank cheque, we are reimbursed for the houses that are built and it's audited," Ms Trad told reporters.

"If Mr Entsch is claiming money for NPARIH is being spent in southeast Queensland then he needs to either put up or he needs to shut up, because that is actually not what is happening."

The federal government has spent $5.4 billion on the program nationally over the last 10 years, building 4000 new homes and refurbishing 7500 more.

Most other states and territories have signed up to a new funding arrangement, but there is an impasse between Queensland and the Commonwealth.

Queensland's Labor Member for Cook, Cynthia Lui, has urged the federal government to continue the program, saying good housing is vital for the indigenous community.

It follows Housing Minister Mick de Brenni leading a delegation of north Queensland mayors to Canberra to lobby Mr Scullion to continue NPARIH.