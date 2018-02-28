Conman Foster to testify in Chardon case

Convicted conman Peter Foster has been ordered to give evidence in the case against accused Gold Coast wife-killer John Chardon.

John Chardon is charged with the murder of his wife Novy in June 2016 (file).

A Brisbane magistrate on Wednesday made the direction ahead of a committal hearing in May.

Chardon's lawyer did not fight the order.

The businessman was charged with the murder of his wife Novy in June 2016, more than three years after her disappearance.

The 34-year-old was last seen at her northern Gold Coast home on February 6, 2013.

Her car was found at a Nerang train station a few days later, but despite extensive searches and a $250,000 reward, her body has never been found.

Chardon and Novy were married for 11 years but their relationship had broken down by the time of her disappearance and they were preparing to divorce.

Chardon claimed in media interviews in the days following her disappearance that she had done similar things previously and he appealed for her to come home.

Foster - who has spent time behind bars in Australia, the UK, US and Vanuatu for a range of fraud offences - was jailed in 2014 for contempt of court over his SensaSlim scam.