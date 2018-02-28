News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deadly granny flat fire 'deliberately lit' (clone 39341965)
Parents plea for answers after son burned alive in 'deliberately lit' fire

New search for Leeann Lapham's body

Laura Polson
AAP /

New information could lead police to the body of missing Queensland woman Leeann Lapham, eight years after she disappeared.

The 30-year-old mother of one was last seen in Innisfail in 2010, and police on Wednesday will search bushland south of Cairns for her remains.

Ms Lapham had a baby three weeks before she went missing, and it's believed she was last sighted pushing a pram with her newborn son inside.

Her former partner Graeme Colin Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, and The Cairns-Post reports he has led investigators to the site where he claims to have dumped her body.

Previous search attempts focused on a tow truck yard near Innisfail in 2016.

Early last year Evans was charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse.

Back To Top
feedback