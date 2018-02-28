New search for Leeann Lapham's body

New information could lead police to the body of missing Queensland woman Leeann Lapham, eight years after she disappeared.

The 30-year-old mother of one was last seen in Innisfail in 2010, and police on Wednesday will search bushland south of Cairns for her remains.

Ms Lapham had a baby three weeks before she went missing, and it's believed she was last sighted pushing a pram with her newborn son inside.

Her former partner Graeme Colin Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, and The Cairns-Post reports he has led investigators to the site where he claims to have dumped her body.

Previous search attempts focused on a tow truck yard near Innisfail in 2016.

Early last year Evans was charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse.