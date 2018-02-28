Shorten's sharpening stand on Adani

Bill Shorten on Adani this month:

Feb 20:

- Shorten asks where Adani's promised 10,000 jobs are; says no-one believes the miner's jobs promises and Aussie banks won't back the protect

Feb 19:

- Shorten tells Townsville residents it's "no, no, no" to any government funding support for Adani

Feb 8:

- Shorten says Queensland needs a "plan B" and the state mustn't rely on a controversial mine with "lots of question marks about missed deadlines and funding"

Feb 6:

- Shorten says he's beginning to wonder if people are being "led on with the promise of fake jobs" that won't materialise

Feb 2:

- Shorten says he's "increasingly sceptical" about the mine; that Adani doesn't deserve an operating licence if it's relying on false statements and facts