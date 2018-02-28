News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deadly granny flat fire 'deliberately lit' (clone 39341965)
Parents plea for answers after son burned alive in 'deliberately lit' fire

Shorten's sharpening stand on Adani

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

Bill Shorten on Adani this month:

Feb 20:

- Shorten asks where Adani's promised 10,000 jobs are; says no-one believes the miner's jobs promises and Aussie banks won't back the protect

Feb 19:

- Shorten tells Townsville residents it's "no, no, no" to any government funding support for Adani

Feb 8:

- Shorten says Queensland needs a "plan B" and the state mustn't rely on a controversial mine with "lots of question marks about missed deadlines and funding"

Feb 6:

- Shorten says he's beginning to wonder if people are being "led on with the promise of fake jobs" that won't materialise

Feb 2:

- Shorten says he's "increasingly sceptical" about the mine; that Adani doesn't deserve an operating licence if it's relying on false statements and facts

Back To Top
feedback