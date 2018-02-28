Qld police probe childcare centre fire

Queensland police say a fire that forced the evacuation of a Darling Downs childcare centre may have been deliberately lit.

More than 40 children and nine staff were evacuated after a fire broke out in the storeroom of the childcare centre in the Toowoomba suburb of Drayton on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the storeroom and no one was injured.

However, an inspection of the centre revealed a second fire had been extinguished at the other end of the building prior to the arrival of emergency services, indicating it may have been deliberately lit.

A crime scene has been established and investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.