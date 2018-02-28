Shorten under pressure on Adani stance

The federal government says Bill Shorten must tell Australians where he stands on the Adani coal mine amid claims he threatened to cancel its licence.

Businessman and environmental campaigner Geoff Cousins says the federal opposition leader told him privately that a Labor government would revoke the mine's licence should there be compelling environmental evidence.

Mr Cousins, a former president of the Australian Conservation Foundation, told the ABC he's worried Labor is backing away from that stance.

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan has seized on the claims, accusing Mr Shorten of having more positions on the mine than a freestyle skier.

"Does he support this mine or doesn't he?" Senator Canavan has told ABC radio.

"No more wriggling around, no more ducking and weaving. Do you support the mine? Do you support the jobs? Or are you going to line up with the Greens at the next election?"

Mr Cousins says he and Mr Shorten spoke privately last month, and that the opposition leader told him: "When we are in government, if the evidence is as compelling as we presently believe it to be regarding the approval of the Adani mine, we will revoke the licence, as allowed in the act. That's a clear policy."

He says Mr Shorten spent two days with him in Queensland's north, discussing the mine's impacts on the reef and climate change.

"He said the reason he wanted to get that first-hand knowledge was because he was planning a firmer policy position on Adani," Mr Cousin's told ABC's 7.30 program.

A spokesperson for Mr Shorten says he sought a meeting with the Australian Conservation Foundation and Mr Cousins to discuss the mine.

"The visit renewed Bill's convictions on the importance of protecting the reef and the environment," the spokesman said.

"It's no secret that Bill is deeply sceptical of the proposed Adani coal mine. He believes if it cannot stack up environmentally or commercially, it should not go ahead. So far it hasn't, and he doesn't believe it will."