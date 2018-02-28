The drug which high school students took before overdose confirmed

The Russian designer drug Phenibut has been confirmed as the substance which seven Gold Coast high school boys overdosed on at St Stephen's College last week.

Toxicology results following investigations into the overdose, which left four of the boys in a critical condition in hospital, have proven the grade 10 students took the anti-depressant.

Detectives are also looking at whether the Phenibut, which is used to treat anxiety and insomnia, was purchased online.

The final Year 10 student being treated left hospital on Sunday after the seven boys were admitted last Wednesday.

University of Queensland drugs expert Jake Najman called on governments to develop more effective drug education for students.