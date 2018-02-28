Qld road rage accused wait for scan result

Brain activity scan results on a Gold Coast tradie violently bashed in a road rage incident on the weekend will determine the next legal move of two of the men allegedly involved.

Brock Prime, 29, suffered a life-threatening brain injury and a broken leg in the assault, which occurred on the M1 motorway near Yatala on the northern Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Mr Prime was allegedly set upon by a group of up to 13 men travelling in a white van after that vehicle and Mr Brock had engaged in a "cat and mouse" style chase along the motorway.

It's understood Mr Prime was struck on the head with either a tyre iron or a crowbar, fracturing his skull.

Doctors have told the family Mr Prime's condition will need to be monitored "day by day" and his brain had been infected by dirt which had got into his head wound.

During an appearance at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday of one of the three men charged with grievous bodily harm over the incident, a bail application was delayed to await results of a brain scan on Mr Prime.

Ryan Hallifax, 28, was attempting to be granted bail at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

But police prosecutor Sergeant Karen Friedrichs told the court it was "not appropriate" to consider a bail application with Mr Prime's chances of recovery unknown.

Sgt Friedrichs told the court scans on Mr Prime were expected to be undertaken before Friday which would reveal the extent of the damage to his brain.

"The result of the brain function test may not be positive," Sgt Friedrichs said, adding charges may be upgraded if it's determined Mr Prime will not recover.

Hallifax's bail application has been adjourned until Friday.

Co-accused Jordan Baklas, 27, has also had his matter adjourned until Friday.

Baklas' lawyer Jon Ide told reporters outside court he would wait until the scan results before determining if his client would also make a bail application.

A third man charged over the offence, Jonathan Lawrence, 26, did not appear on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody with his matter adjourned until May 2.

Lawrence's arrest came just over a year after a man was sentenced to a minimum of six and half years imprisonment for the murder of his three-year-old daughter in Victoria in 2015.