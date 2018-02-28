News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inside the bootcamp where parents are sending their tech-addicted children
The boot camp where parents are sending their tech-addicted children

Gold Coast students took Russian drug

AAP /

The Russian designer drug Phenibut has been confirmed as the substance which seven Gold Coast high school boys overdosed on at St Stephen's College last week.

Toxicology results following investigations into the overdose, which left four of the boys in a critical condition in hospital, have proven the grade 10 students took the anti-depressant.

Detectives are also looking at whether the Phenibut, which is used to treat anxiety and insomnia, was purchased online.

The final Year 10 student being treated left hospital on Sunday after the seven boys were admitted last Wednesday.

University of Queensland drugs expert Jake Najman called on governments to develop more effective drug education for students.

Back To Top
feedback