News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Girl, 4, found pretending to be asleep at scene of murder-suicide
Girl, 4, found pretending to be asleep at scene of murder-suicide
'You mongrel': Feisty 70 year old takes on axe-wielding home intruder
Feisty 70-year-old takes on axe-wielding home intruder

Three-week crime spree ends with dramatic dog squad arrest

AAP /

An alleged three-week crime spree across Brisbane, which included the theft of 15 vehicles, has come to an end for a 22-year-old man.

0625_1800_NSW_crash
1:36

Brutal crash on The Princes Highway
y7clips_2506_fatal
0:26

RAW: Man dies after truck and ute collision
0227_1800_qld_meth
1:40

Staggering 35 percent of tested homes return positive meth reading
0227_1800_qld_motorists
1:47

Motorists who drive through floodwaters could soon be hit with fines
0227_1800_qld_arrest
0:41

Man charged after allegedly posting threats on Facebook
0227_1800_qld_trains
1:36

Queensland rails troubled new trains at the centre of fresh controversy
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0226_1800_qld_moggill
0:20

Moggill business destroyed by fire
0226_1800_qld_bikie
1:38

Death of bikie associate, Liam Scorsese declared a tragedy
0226_1800_qld_sacked
0:44

Government staffer in Liberal party sacked
0226_1800_qld_chase
0:40

Police chase through Brisbane's south
0226_1800_qld_roadrage
2:29

Two men charged with M1 road rage attack
 

On Tuesday, police charged the man with 126 offences at a hospital bedside hearing after he was pursued in a stolen Mercedes and arrested by the dog squad at Mount Gravatt Showgrounds.

Police allege he stole 15 vehicles between February 5 and 26 when he would often break in to houses and take keys, as well as wallets.

They say he took cars from residences in Carindale, Hope Island, Rochedale, Mansfield, Mount Gravatt East, Kenmore, Yeerongpilly, Burbank, Chelmer and Graceville.

Filmed from above by Polair, the man tries to escape police at Mt Gravatt Showgrounds. Source: 7 News

It is further alleged he used stolen bank cards at fast-food outlets and service stations, resulting in 64 charges of fraud.

The man's dramatic arrest came on Sunday after he was tracked by Polair allegedly driving the stolen Mercedes-Benz dangerously and evading police in Brisbane's south.

The 22-year-old tries to jump over a railing and falls. Source: 7 News

He suffered an arm injury when detained by the members of the dog squad.

The Mount Gravatt man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 28.

Back To Top
feedback