Three-week crime spree ends with dramatic dog squad arrest

An alleged three-week crime spree across Brisbane, which included the theft of 15 vehicles, has come to an end for a 22-year-old man.

On Tuesday, police charged the man with 126 offences at a hospital bedside hearing after he was pursued in a stolen Mercedes and arrested by the dog squad at Mount Gravatt Showgrounds.

Police allege he stole 15 vehicles between February 5 and 26 when he would often break in to houses and take keys, as well as wallets.

They say he took cars from residences in Carindale, Hope Island, Rochedale, Mansfield, Mount Gravatt East, Kenmore, Yeerongpilly, Burbank, Chelmer and Graceville.

It is further alleged he used stolen bank cards at fast-food outlets and service stations, resulting in 64 charges of fraud.

The man's dramatic arrest came on Sunday after he was tracked by Polair allegedly driving the stolen Mercedes-Benz dangerously and evading police in Brisbane's south.

He suffered an arm injury when detained by the members of the dog squad.

The Mount Gravatt man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 28.