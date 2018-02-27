Sacked mayor seeking Supreme Court hearing

The sacked mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council is shaping up to fight his dismissal in court.

Chris Loft's dismissal was last Friday recommended by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, who said he was "unfit for office".

Mr Loft on Tuesday applied for a Supreme Court judicial review and the matter is set to go to a hearing on March.

It comes after the state's corruption watchdog laid five charges, including misconduct in office, disclosure of official secrets and computer hacking against Mr Loft in November.

The charges, however, are not linked to Mr Hinchliffe's decision to press for Mr Loft's sacking.

That was based on separate findings of "flagrant" misconduct against the mayor, including for breaching the council's code of conduct.

"I have formed the view that Councillor Loft still does not understand his legislative responsibilities and is not truly remorseful for his past behaviour," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"The likelihood that Councillor Loft may continue to engage in similar conduct in future is something that I'm not prepared to take a risk on."