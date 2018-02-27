Bat signal put out for Qld festival goers

Anyone who came into contact with a bat at the Escape Music Festival on South Stradbroke Island last Saturday is being urged to get checked out in hospital.

The Metro South Public Health Unit says one person went to hospital wanting to be checked after coming into contact with the bat in the women's toilets at the festival, although they were not bitten or scratched.

Bats carry Lyssavirus, which has killed three people in Australia since 1996, and authorities are urging anyone who also made contact to seek treatment.