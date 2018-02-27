All Gold Coast overdose teens discharged

All seven students who overdosed on a Russian designer drug at an elite Gold Coast high school last week have now been discharged from hospital.

The final Year 10 student from St Stephen's College left hospital on Sunday, after four of them were admitted in a critical condition.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the boys ingested the Russian designer drug Phenibut.

As part of their investigations, detectives are looking at whether Phenibut, which is used to treat anxiety and insomnia, was purchased online.

The hospitalisations last Wednesday rocked the the Upper Coomera school's community.

It also prompted University of Queensland drugs expert Jake Najman to call on governments to developing more effective drug education for students.