Parents plead for missing girls to return

The parents of two missing girls have made a tearful plea after the pair disappeared days ago from Queensland's Hervey Bay.

Police believe Imogen Steer and Samara Hadley could be with two men travelling in a car with the Queensland registration 639 XSQ after the 14-year-olds were last seen late on Sunday.

"Please come home. Just contact us as soon as possible. We need something, give us something, we need answers," Imogen's mother Peta told the Seven Network.

"It's gone on for too long. Forty hours is too long for our girls."

Samara's mother said the girl's do not have their phones or any money and only the clothes on their backs from when they left.

"You're not in trouble, just come home," a tearful Mrs Steer said.

Imogen's father David said they've hardly slept as they wait for news of their daughter.

He said it was particularly upsetting to them the girls appear to be in hiding.

"I can't understand why they hid at the time, why they are still hiding," Mr Steer said.

"They've had plenty of chances to come home. Anybody who knows where they are please come forward and tell us."

Anyone who may have seen the girls or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.