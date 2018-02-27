Palaszczuk urges end to Oaky North dispute

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged mining giant Glencore to resolve a long-running standoff with 175 workers at its central Queensland coal mine.

The Fair Work Commission on Saturday ordered Glencore to suspend a lockout imposed on employees from its Oaky North mine amid ongoing enterprise agreement negotiations with the CFMEU which began in 2015.

Ms Palaszczuk on Tuesday said she had urged the head of the firm's global coal assets, Peter Freyberg, to resolve the dispute.

"I have urged Glencore to resolve this matter quickly and have these workers return to work as soon as possible," she said in a statement.

"All parties must respect the determinations of the Fair Work Commission, and the principle of dignity in work and the importance of a fair day's pay to support families."

After two days of hearings, Fair Work Commissioner Paula Spencer ordered a proposed agreement go to vote on March 27.

It will be the fourth time a vote has been cast to renew a 2012 agreement that covers the locked-out workers.

She also ordered an end to a picket line at the site.

"With the continued support of the CFMEU to the in principle agreement, Glencore is hopeful for a successful vote to bring to end this industrial dispute," Glencore said in a statement.

In October, the Fair Work Commission reportedly ordered Glencore to stop spying on union members off-site and in their homes.

It followed allegations union officials who were picketing the mine were being investigated for threats and intimidation towards security personnel and non-striking workers.

The claims included a threat to rape children.

At the time, the Queensland Council of Unions said the alleged threats were part of a political agenda against the picketers.