Qld enlists YouTube in bullying fight

The Queensland government will partner with YouTube as part of an effort to crack down on cyberbullying.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the LA-based YouTube Space Hub to establish the partnership with the video-sharing website and her newly established Anti-Cyber Bullying Task Force.

Ms Palaszczuk launched the taskforce to deal with the growing prevalence of cyberbullying following the suicide of Northern Territory teen and Queensland boarding school student Amy "Dolly" Everett.

Ms Palaszczuk hopes by working with YouTube content can be developed to equip "vulnerable young Queenslanders" with "tools to combat harassment and peer pressure".

"If we are going to tackle cyberbullying, we need a multi-layered approach that brings the anti-bullying message out of the classroom and onto the digital platforms young people are increasingly engaging with," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She also wants Queensland to be the location for Australia's first YouTube Space Hub, following places like Berlin, London and New York.

"I am keen to see more young Queenslanders creating content for a worldwide audience with a YouTube Space of our own."

The premier is on her annual trade mission to the US, which includes meetings with studio executives, state governors and investment groups.

Last week she met with Sesame Street senior team members in New York to encourage them to film in Queensland.

She has used past visits to help lock down film productions for Queensland, including Thor: Ragnarok and Aquaman.