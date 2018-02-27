Stash of diamonds found in Cairns flat

Police are searching for the rightful owner of a stash of high quality diamonds found in rented Cairns unit.

The precious stones were found during an intensive spring clean at the Bungalow unit and police believe they might have been there for years.

Inquiries with local jewellers have not yielded any leads.

"These are quality diamonds and certainly they represent quite a deal of money," Senior Constable Russell Parker has told ABC radio.

It's believed the diamonds have sat undiscovered in the unit since at least 2012, and possible as far back as 2000.

"They were probably put there a number of tenants (ago), possibly before the one that found them," Snr Const Parker said.

"It was just that they were doing such a thorough clean (that they were found)."