A fire that sparked dramatic explosions at a Brisbane business may have been deliberately lit, police say.

The business at Capalaba has been declared a crime scene after fire took hold about 9.30pm on Monday.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke billowing from the building, with the second floor engulfed in flames.

Police say an accelerate appears to have been used to fuel the fire, which left the business badly damaged. Investigators will return to the site on Tuesday.