Storms spark rescues in southeast Qld

Emergency crews have staged 11 swift-water rescues of people who tried to drive through floodwaters and a stranded mother has carried her young children through swirling water after storms dumped torrential rain in southeast Queensland.

Many parts of Brisbane copped more than 50mm of rain in just an hour, with Toowoomba, to the west, recording 91mm, and Blackbutt, inland from the Sunshine Coast, 95mm.

Communities south of Brisbane were also swamped Logan and the Gold Coast also hit by heavy rain that caused flash flooding.

A line of storms rolled in about 8pm on Monday, cutting power to 12,000 properties across the region, mostly on the Gold Coast and in Logan. Almost all have since been reconnected.

At Ipswich, a woman battled to save her three children after they got caught in fast-rising waters after leaving a local Scout den.

Ipswich councillor Paul Tully says the family got caught by a fast-flowing wall of water that swept across the road at Bellbird Park, leaving them to battle through waist-deep water to reach safety.

She carried her youngest children, aged five and seven, to safety, while also helping her nine-year-old escape.

"I will be recommending this mother-of-three for a bravery award in her extraordinary feat," Mr Tully said in a statement, adding some Ipswich properties had also been affected by flooding.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford has berated drivers after emergency crews were forced to risk their own lives during 11 swift-water rescues.

"Frankly, I'm getting sick and tired of seeing these reports on a daily basis, about incidents where our emergency crews are having to put their lives are risk rescuing people who have tried to drive through floodwaters," he said.

"It's disappointing - and astounds me that people continue to make poor judgment calls, and expose themselves to risk."

Other rescues included two motorists plucked from separate cars on the same flooded causeway in the Brisbane suburb of Oxley. One involved a woman who couldn't swim.

"She was on her own and was panicking and had said that she can't swim and she can't open the car or anything because the water was too fast and too far up on the door," firefighter Jason Mannix has told the ABC.

The recent wet weather has been good news for drinking water supplies in the southeast, boosting the capacity of the region's water grid by 3 per cent to 78 per cent.

That's particularly true for the Sunshine Coast, where all but two drinking water dams are now at 100 per cent capacity and spilling.

That's the best things have been since May 2015, after three relatively dry years.