Qld road rage accused trio to face court

Three men charged over a vicious road rage assault on Queensland's busiest motorway are expected to face court on Tuesday.

Jonathan Lawrence, 26, and Jordan Baklas, 27, are due to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court after being charged with grievous bodily harm.

The pair are accused of being part of a group of people which took part in an assault on Brock Prime, 29, at the side of the M1 motorway near Yatala on Saturday night.

Neither of the Gold Coast men appeared in court on Monday when their matters were briefly mentioned, with duty lawyers informing the court the pair were seeking legal representation.

A third man, 28, from Upper Coomera was charged with the same offence on Monday evening and is also expected to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mr Prime suffered a skull fracture and a broken leg in the assault and has been placed in a medically-induced coma at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Doctors have told Mr Prime's family his head injury is life threatening and his recovery will be a day-by-day proposition.

The news is doubly traumatic for Mr Prime's family given his father Darren died six weeks ago.

"Our family has been through a lot in the past month losing Darren and now Brock is fighting for his life," Mr Prime's mother Donna posted on Facebook on Monday, thanking people for their support.

A GoFundMe page set up by Mr Prime's friend Mia Cole has received more than $18,000 to support the family.

Police say the incident began when a van, carrying up to 13 people, and Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

It's been reported the group in the van were on a buck's party when the attack happened.

The two vehicles then began a "cat and mouse" game, weaving and ducking through traffic in wet conditions before finally pulling over.

"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage taken around the M1 between Pimpama and Yatala from about 9.30pm to the time of the incident to contact them.