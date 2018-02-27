Taser not a 'panacea', says Qld's top cop

Queensland Police are investigating why a Taser failed to temper an alleged Comancheros bikie associate before he was fatally shot by officers in suburban Brisbane.

Commissioner Ian Stewart on Monday promised an investigation into the death of Liam Scorsese, 31, during an incident in a suburban street at Wakerley on Sunday morning.

Two officers opened fire on Scorsese, named by media as a Comancheros bikie club associate, after he threatened residents of a home.

He had tried to break into the property and the occupants called police who first used a Taser to try to subdue him.

When that failed, they retreated down the street but police say Scorsese pursued and threatened them while armed with a knife, forcing the officers to open fire.

The Queensland Police Service's Ethical Standards Command has launched an investigation on behalf of the State Coroner, with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Stewart hinted it was unlikely the Taser failed due to a technical fault.

"Tasers are not a panacea" he said.

"There are many issues we look at when a Taser is deployed and it doesn't have the effect we expect it to have.

"That can be partly due to technical faults ... that's a rarity, but more importantly, where the subject is affected by various substances also comes into play."

Scorsese's Gold Coast lawyer Ashkan Tai said his client was not a member of any outlaw motorcycle club and was working to get his life in order.

Mr Stewart would not comment on whether Scorsese had links to bikies.