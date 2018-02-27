Keep your legal guns locked up: Qld police

Queensland police are urging legal gun owners to ensure their weapons are secure to prevent them entering the black market.

It follows police operation Quebec Camouflage, which unearthed 869 illegal weapons since February 1.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said the vast majority of those were legally owned weapons which had been stolen.

"Sometimes those houses or sheds will be unoccupied and the criminals will go to extraordinary lengths to break in, to actually destroy walls to get to secure gun safes," Mr Stewart told reporters on Monday.

There are almost 900,000 legal firearms in Queensland, owned by around 200,000 people, many of them in rural areas.

Mr Stewart said the majority were doing the right thing.

"They take all the precautions they need to, in fact most go over-and-above, because they know they might be at risk from people targeting them."

The Shooters Union Australia has called for harsher penalties for people stealing legal firearms, which the state government has agreed to discuss at next month's weapons roundtable.

Mr Stewart said people were also ordering kits online to modify their legal weapon into an illegal one, most commonly by increasing the amount of ammunition it can hold or by turning it into an automatic weapon.