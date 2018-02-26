Oaky North coal mine lockout suspended

A lockout imposed on dozens of employees at Glencore's Oaky North coal mine in central Queensland has been suspend by the Fair Work Commission.

More than 100 workers have been locked out of the mine for months amid ongoing enterprise agreement negotiations between the CFMEU and Glencore which began in 2015.

Fair Work Commissioner Paula Spencer on Saturday ruled the mining giant's lockout be suspended and a proposed agreement go to vote on March 27.

She also ordered an end to a picketing line at the site.

"With the continued support of the CFMEU to the in principle agreement, Glencore is hopeful for a successful vote to bring to end this industrial dispute," Glencore said in a statement.

It was reported in October the Fair Work Commission ordered Glencore to stop spying on workers off site and in their homes.

Surveillance had been focused on union members and the addresses of all CFMEU members in the town had been obtained, CFMEU Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said at the time.

It followed claims union officials who were picketing the mine were being investigated for threats and intimidation towards security and non-striking workers.

The allegations included a threat to rape children.

At the time, the Queensland Council of Unions claimed the alleged threats were part of a political agenda against the picketers.