Police release vision of horrific road rage attack as investigations continue

Police have released traffic camera footage of the alleged road rage attack that left a 29-year-old Queensland man fighting for his life.

Brock Prime sustained a severe head injury when he was allegedly violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 near Yatala on Saturday night.

Vision taken at the time of the incident shows one car pulling over to the shoulder of the motorway, which is quickly followed by a second vehicle.

While the distance of the camera makes it too difficult to see any people, cars can be seen braking on the highway as the alleged assault takes place.

Several cars also quickly indicate to pull over to the side of the road.

The release of the vision comes as two men were charged on Monday with their alleged roles in the assault.

Jonathan Lawrence, 26, and Jordan Baklas, 27, both had their matters mentioned in Beenleigh Magistrates Court after being arrested on Sunday.

Neither man appeared in court, with both matters adjourned until Tuesday while the pair seek legal representation.

Mr Prime's family has been told by doctors he suffered a fracture to his skull in the attack and needs to stay in a medical coma for the next week at least.

Mr Prime's mother, Donna, posted to Facebook a copy of notes from a family conference with doctors treating her son where it was explained how serious his injuries are.

"He has been to theatre and his brain is very bruised and swollen ... the brain has also been infected with dirt after the punctured (sic) injury," the note read.

"His brain injury is life threatening and we will take it day by day."

Mr Prime also sustained a broken leg in the attack, which doctors were expected to operate on on Monday.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the incident began when the van and Mr Prime's car came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

A "cat and mouse game" then began, with the two vehicles ducking and weaving through traffic in wet conditions on the motorway before they both finally pulled over.

"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," he told reporters.

Mr Prime's friend Mia Cole said the incident came five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of his father Darren.

On a GoFundMe page set up to support the family, she said Brock Prime had taken on the household father duties "such as paying the mortgage and putting food on the table".

His family said he had been working 10-hour days, six days a week to support them following his father's death.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to get in touch.