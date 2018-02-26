News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Elderly man killed by car while checking his letter box
Elderly man killed by car while checking mailbox
Mervyn Annear is on trial accused of the murder of his ex-wife when she was heavily pregnant.
Man on trial for killing pregnant ex says death was 'accidental'

Police release vision of horrific road rage attack as investigations continue

Ed Jackson
AAP /

Police have released traffic camera footage of the alleged road rage attack that left a 29-year-old Queensland man fighting for his life.

0226_1800_ADL-Truck
0:22

Truckie believes 'sabotage' behind runaway wheels on Grand Junction road
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0226_0500_nat_bashing
0:40

Two men to face Queensland court over road rage attack
0225_1800_qld_roadrage
2:02

Tradie left for dead in horrifying road rage attack
0223_1800_BRI-RoadRaaaage
1:39

Man sentenced over fatal road rage attack
Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway
0:43

Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway
Landslide Traps 2,000 People in French Ski Resort
0:46

Landslide Traps 2,000 People in French Ski Resort
0222_1800_BRI-RoadRageManslaughter
1:46

Driver cleared of manslaughter following road rage argument
1228_1600_nat_roadtoll
2:12

NSW's shocking holiday road toll continues to rise
1227_1800_BRI-RoadToll
1:44

One killed, two injured on Palm Island
0229_1600_nat_oscars
5:07

Spotlight wins best film at 2016 Oscars
50 Years Later, Newark Still Healing From Riots
2:03

50 Years Later, Newark Still Healing From Riots
 

Brock Prime sustained a severe head injury when he was allegedly violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 near Yatala on Saturday night.

Vision taken at the time of the incident shows one car pulling over to the shoulder of the motorway, which is quickly followed by a second vehicle.

While the distance of the camera makes it too difficult to see any people, cars can be seen braking on the highway as the alleged assault takes place.

Several cars also quickly indicate to pull over to the side of the road.

Brock Prime remains in an induced coma at the Gold Coast University Hospital. Source: 7 News

The release of the vision comes as two men were charged on Monday with their alleged roles in the assault.

Jonathan Lawrence, 26, and Jordan Baklas, 27, both had their matters mentioned in Beenleigh Magistrates Court after being arrested on Sunday.

Neither man appeared in court, with both matters adjourned until Tuesday while the pair seek legal representation.

Mr Prime's family has been told by doctors he suffered a fracture to his skull in the attack and needs to stay in a medical coma for the next week at least.

Mr Prime's mother, Donna, posted to Facebook a copy of notes from a family conference with doctors treating her son where it was explained how serious his injuries are.

Police released vision in relation to the serious assualt on Saturday. Source: 7 News

"He has been to theatre and his brain is very bruised and swollen ... the brain has also been infected with dirt after the punctured (sic) injury," the note read.

"His brain injury is life threatening and we will take it day by day."

Mr Prime also sustained a broken leg in the attack, which doctors were expected to operate on on Monday.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the incident began when the van and Mr Prime's car came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

A "cat and mouse game" then began, with the two vehicles ducking and weaving through traffic in wet conditions on the motorway before they both finally pulled over.

"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," he told reporters.

Mr Prime's friend Mia Cole said the incident came five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of his father Darren.

The alleged attack occurred at the side of the M1 near Yatala about 9.45pm on Saturday. Source: 7 News


On a GoFundMe page set up to support the family, she said Brock Prime had taken on the household father duties "such as paying the mortgage and putting food on the table".

His family said he had been working 10-hour days, six days a week to support them following his father's death.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to get in touch.

Back To Top
feedback